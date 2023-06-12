 Back To Top
National

Child dead after playground bench swing breaks

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 13:20
Safety tape marks off a broken bench swing that killed one child and injured another at an apartment complex in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday. (Gyeongsan Fire Station)
Safety tape marks off a broken bench swing that killed one child and injured another at an apartment complex in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday. (Gyeongsan Fire Station)

A 12-year-old child died after a playground bench swing broke and collapsed on top of him, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at a playground on the premise of an apartment complex in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province.

According to local reports, the steel frame of the bench swing suddenly detached from the base, crushing the deceased boy and hitting another child who was playing in front of it.

The surviving child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and determine whether proper maintenance and safety protocols were followed.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
