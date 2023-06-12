 Back To Top
Finance

Exports up 1.2% during first 10 days of June

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 09:59       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:03
Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on May 22. (Yonhap)
Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on May 22. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports moved up 1.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June due to a greater number of working days, data showed Monday, although overseas sales of semiconductors continued to remain sluggish.

The country's outbound shipments reached $15.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 20.7 percent on-year to $16.7 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.4 billion.

In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand. (Yonhap)

