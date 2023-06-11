 Back To Top
Finance

Solar power emerging as major energy source in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2023 - 11:03       Updated : Jun 11, 2023 - 11:03
This file photo shows the country's biggest solar power plant in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province. (Korea Midland Power Co.)
This file photo shows the country's biggest solar power plant in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province. (Korea Midland Power Co.)

Solar power generation accounted for close to 40 percent of South Korea's overall electricity demand at one point in April, industry data showed Sunday, suggesting it has emerged as a major source of energy in the country.

A total of 21,778 megawatts was generated through solar power between noon and 1 p.m. on April 9, accounting for 39.2 percent of the country's total power use of 55,577 megawatts, according to data from the Korea Power Exchange and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp.

The ratio of solar power generation in the country's overall energy demand remained at over 30 percent in the noon to 1 p.m. period on Feb. 26, March 19 and 26, April 1, 2, 8, 9 and 30, May 1 and 14, and June 3-6, according to the data.

The number of solar power plants is growing in South Jeolla Province, Jeju Island and North Gyeongsang Province. It shows higher demand for solar power generation, together with nuclear, thermal and liquefied natural gas-based power generation. (Yonhap)

