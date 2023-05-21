German leader visits Seoul to discuss N. Korea, ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters during the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were scheduled for talks meant to bolster efforts for denuclearizing North Korea and improve economic ties, as they mark 140 years of relations in Seoul on Sunday.

“The summit is an opportunity to deepen cooperation over economic security and also over regional and global issues,” Yoon’s spokesperson Lee Doo-woon said, referring to dealing with supply chain constraints to come and the current impasse involving suspended nuclear dialogue on North Korea.

Ahead of the summit, Yoon and Scholz were set to tour the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, in a show of unity meant to support the South Korean leader’s push to engage North Korea diplomatically, as long as the isolated country comes forward without conditions.

Pyongyang says it needs to see sanctions eased first, a demand Seoul and the US refuse to meet, citing little progress on disarmament. The North is carrying on with its missile tests and eyeing a potential nuclear test, the first in six years. The Yoon administration has signaled it would not condone such a flagrant violation of international sanctions, closely working with the US, its biggest ally to curb aggression.

During the one-day trip by Scholz, the two leaders were also expected to touch on Seoul’s role in the defense of Ukraine. The Korean leader last week promised to provide support to Kyiv by working with the Western military alliance NATO at a meeting with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul. Yoon last month hinted at arms aid for the first time if a humanitarian crisis prompts it.

“South Korea isn’t currently providing weapons to Ukraine but we know there has been a change in such a stance,” a senior German government official said at press briefing, referring to Yoon’s conditional offer. Berlin is interested in what the Korean president has to say, the official noted.

Joint climate action, the official added, is also a priority high up on the agenda. South Korea is a country with the latest technologies so building on tech ties is another topic, according to the official.

Following the summit, Yoon this week will meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, finishing a flurry of diplomatic activity that began Wednesday.