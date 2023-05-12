 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

YG's rookie Babymonster to debut with 7 members

YG Entertainment's new girl group to debut by fall

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 12, 2023 - 16:18       Updated : May 12, 2023 - 16:18
New girl group Babymonster is comprised of members Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora and Asa. (YG Entertainment)
New girl group Babymonster is comprised of members Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora and Asa. (YG Entertainment)

YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster will debut as a seven-piece this fall, the agency said Friday.

The agency on Friday announced the members of Babymonster, revealing the group will consist of seven members and not five as previously announced.

YG's founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk made the announcement in a YouTube video posted on Friday, two weeks after the band's final evaluation, made public via a YouTube series, came to a close.

"So many fans, around 99 percent of them, wanted all seven members to debut together. As a producer, I was confused about whether I should go as I had initially planned or take your opinions into account for the decision," Yang said in the video.

Yang went on to reveal the members who made the final cut: Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora and Asa.

"We decided to take all seven of them. The first five members were selected by YG. Rora and Asa are chosen by the fans," he said.

Elaborating on how he arrived at the exceptional decision, Yang said, "The YG Family is not simply a group of YG artists but (includes) all of you who are watching this program right now. It's the fans who truly make up the YG Family."

"It's this whole group (of seven members) that the fans wanted to see, and I expect I'll be able to show you what I've planned through putting these talented members into different subunits," he continued.

The producer projected Babymonster will be ready to come out by fall.

Babymonster will be the first new female K-pop act from YG Entertainment in seven years following Blackpink's debut in 2016.

Just like Blackpink, the septet will be a multinational group. There are three Korean members (Ahyeon, Haram and Rora), two Japanese members (Ruka and Asa) and two Thai members (Pharita and Chiquita). All the members except for 20-year-old Ruka are in their teens. The youngest is 13-year-old Chiquita.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114