Entertainment

YG to announce final Babymonster members on May 12

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:53       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:53
The pre-debut members of YG Entertainment's new girl group, Babymonster, cheer together after their last evaluation on Friday. (YG Entertainment)
The pre-debut members of YG Entertainment's new girl group, Babymonster, cheer together after their last evaluation on Friday. (YG Entertainment)

YG Entertainment is set to unveil the final members of Babymonster on May 12.

Seven pre-debut members have completed the months-long evaluation process that began in January.

Five members from the pool will debut officially as Babymonster, with those members set to be unveiled on May 12.

The announcement was made on Friday through the latest episode of Babymonster's debut evaluation series posted on YG's official YouTube channel.

In the video, the seven girls performed to YG group 2NE1's "Can't Nobody" with choreography they had created together, bringing the spotlight to each of the members.

YG's founder and executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk, who was among the judges of the last evaluation stage, said to the girls, "Babymonster was planned from the start as a five-piece group," and added, "I haven't decided yet. We'll announce the final members publicly at midnight on May 12."

Babymonster is set be the first new girl group from YG in nearly seven years, following the debut of its mega-hit quartet, Blackpink.

Just like Blackpink, Babymonster is expected to be a multinational group.

Three Korean members, Ahyeon, Haram and Rora, two Thai members, Parita and Chiquita, and two Japanese members, Ruka and Asa, vied for the final five spots through the evaluation process broadcast on YouTube over the past four months.

Babymonster is set to debut officially within 2023.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
