 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Teen booked on allegations of forcibly 'practicing' tattooing on other teens

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : May 11, 2023 - 15:09       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 15:09
(Captured from YTN)
(Captured from YTN)

A teen has been arrested for forcibly inscribing a 22-centimeter-long tattoo on another teen.

The Incheon Nonhyeon Police Department handed over the teenager to prosecutors for allegedly threatening a fellow middle school student and forcing him to get the tattoo, according to a YTN report on Thursday.

The assailant faces charges of coercion and violating medical laws as tattooing and semi-permanent makeup can only be performed by medical professionals under current South Korean law.

The victim claims that he was called to go to a motel in Incheon in October last year, where the accused assaulted him and inked a 22-centimeter-long carp tattoo on his thigh. According to the victim, he had already been bullied and robbed by the attacker for two years, which led him to feel he had no choice but to accept the assailant's demand to practice tattooing on his body.

The investigation was launched when the victim's parents fired a report after they discovered the tattoo on their son's body last March. The police are investigating whether there are additional victims.

(Captured from YTN)
(Captured from YTN)

The police recently received a separate complaint from the parents of another student who claimed he was also forced to get a tattoo.

The second student asserts he was forced into getting tattooed by the same perpetrator. Reportedly a friend of the first victim, he claims the same teenager tattooed a devil on his chest and arm.

The accused is reported to have denied all the allegations, claiming he tattooed both teens with their consent.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114