Teen booked on allegations of forcibly 'practicing' tattooing on other teens

A teen has been arrested for forcibly inscribing a 22-centimeter-long tattoo on another teen.

The Incheon Nonhyeon Police Department handed over the teenager to prosecutors for allegedly threatening a fellow middle school student and forcing him to get the tattoo, according to a YTN report on Thursday.

The assailant faces charges of coercion and violating medical laws as tattooing and semi-permanent makeup can only be performed by medical professionals under current South Korean law.

The victim claims that he was called to go to a motel in Incheon in October last year, where the accused assaulted him and inked a 22-centimeter-long carp tattoo on his thigh. According to the victim, he had already been bullied and robbed by the attacker for two years, which led him to feel he had no choice but to accept the assailant's demand to practice tattooing on his body.

The investigation was launched when the victim's parents fired a report after they discovered the tattoo on their son's body last March. The police are investigating whether there are additional victims.