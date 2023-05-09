 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Jeju Air shifts to net profit in Q1 as travel demand recovers

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2023 - 23:29       Updated : May 9, 2023 - 23:29
This file photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft operated by the low-cost carrier. (Yonhap)
This file photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft operated by the low-cost carrier. (Yonhap)

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Tuesday it shifted to a net profit in the first quarter from a year earlier on recovering travel demand amid eased COVID-19 curbs.

In the three months ended in March, Jeju Air swung to a net profit of 48.19 billion won ($36 million) from a net loss of 64.91 billion won during the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"Increased flights to Southeast Asian countries helped offset lackluster travel demand to China, while diversified routes and expanded cargo deals buoyed the bottom line," it said.

Jeju Air also shifted to a record quarterly high operating profit of 70.73 billion won in the first quarter from an operating loss of 77.87 billion won a year ago. The operating profit margin was at a record 16.8 percent.

Sales more than quintupled to another record quarterly high of 422.29 billion won from 80.79 billion won during the cited period.

Jeju Air operated the same fleet of 37 B787-800 aircraft in the first quarter, down from 40 B787-800s a year earlier.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114