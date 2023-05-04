 Back To Top
National

British embassy celebrates King Charles III's coronation in Seoul

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 4, 2023 - 17:50       Updated : May 4, 2023 - 17:50
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks attend a reception at the British Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday. (British Embassy Seoul)
The British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks hosted a reception to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Britain, as well as the coronation of Britain's King Charles III at the British Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.

During the event, Crooks expressed gratitude to the visiting guests and highlighted the long-standing ties of the two nations, expressing optimism for a bright future of cooperation. Crooks was particularly grateful for the attendance of South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, whom he described as a close friend to Britain.

“We remember especially the ties of blood forged between our two nations in the Korean War, and commemorate the Armistice signed 70 years ago," he said during the reception. "And we celebrate the vibrant, prosperous, democratic, trendsetting nation which the Republic of Korea has become. A leading nation on the world stage, a close partner across so many areas of cooperation. A nation we are proud to call our friend.”



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
