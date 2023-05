Hyundai Motor Group officials including Executive Chair Chung Euisun (fourth from left) paid their respects to fallen soldiers at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on April 26, according to the Korea-US Alliance Thursday. Chung laid a wreath at the memorial on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group. He accompanied President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the United States last week as a member of the Korean business delegation.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com