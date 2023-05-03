LG CNS, Microsoft Korea bolster security business ties

LG CNS security & solution business division head Bae Min (left) and Microsoft Korea global partner solutions lead Chang Hong-kook pose for photos together on Tuesday. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS said Wednesday it will accelerate business cooperation in the IT security sector with the Korean unit of US tech behemoth Microsoft.

The Korean firm said it became Microsoft’s managed security service provider, offering integrated security solutions from consulting to operations.

Microsoft considers a firm’s security business capabilities and growth potential to determine its MSSP partner qualification.

The news came after the top management meeting between LG CNS Chief Executive Officer Hyun Shin-gyoon and Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff at the US company’s headquarters in Washington last month. The meeting's purpose was to strengthen the two sides’ strategic cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and cloud-based digital transformation.

Based on the close partnership, LG CNS looks to pursue multifaceted cooperation with Microsoft Korea.

The company will design and build security architecture for generative artificial intelligence based on Azure OpenAI services such as ChatGPT. It will also develop a customized managed detection and response platform using Microsoft solutions to analyze and detect threat factors in advance and respond to them, while making aggressive inroads into the cloud security market, LG CNS said.

Bae Min, vice president and head of the security and solution business division at LG CNS, said that the company has provided world-class services through its excellent human resources and a comprehensive security system by operating a cyber-control center.

Especially since the beginning of this year, LG CNS has increasingly focused on strengthening its security and solutions business.

“Through cooperation with Microsoft, we will further advance our security business and solidify our position as a ‘leading security company’ that innovates customer experience,” Bae said.