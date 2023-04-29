 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

WTO confirms Korea's win in dispute over US washer safeguard tariffs

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:41       Updated : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:41

GENEVA -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday confirmed a ruling in favor of South Korea in a dispute over the United States' safeguard measures on large-sized residential washers and parts, officials said.

The WTO's dispute settlement body endorsed a report issued by an appeals panel in February that it could not see any violation of WTO rules by South Korea in all of the five core issues surrounding the matter, South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva said.

(Yonhap file photo)
(Yonhap file photo)

In May 2018, the Seoul government lodged the complaint, three months after the then Donald Trump administration began imposing a 20 percent tariff on the yearly quota of 1.2 million imported units and a 50 percent tariff on washing machines beyond the number.

The measure was extended in 2021 for another two years, with the tariffs on up to 1.2 million units standing at 14 percent and on the excess amount 30 percent. For components of washing machines, the figure came to 30 percent.

The measure ended in February.

In the report, the WTO panel said the US did not provide a "reasoned and adequate explanation" that the import of Korean-made products "depressed and suppressed prices of the domestic like product."

The US could have challenged the ruling but decided not to do so after talks with South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114