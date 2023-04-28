[Video] My life running a convenience store in Korea

“I find myself organizing things at other people’s stores,” chuckles Bong Dal-ho, an 11-year veteran convenience store owner and author, as he reflects on his daily life running a convenience store. Learn what it’s like to run a convenience store, from the strange, to the heartwarming, to the bittersweet moments an owner has with customers every day.

This video was produced as part of The Korea Herald and University of Utah Asia Campus Internship Program, under the supervision of the Asia 101 team.