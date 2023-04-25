[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen breaks first week sales record with 10th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen broke the record for sales during the first week with its tenth EP, “FML,” according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. The EP sold more than 3.99 million units on its first day, replacing the previous record set by BTS, whose fourth studio album from 2020 logged 3.37 million in the first week. The mini album is the first in K-pop history to sell more than 3 million copies in one day. The new album surpassed 4.64 million in pre-orders, another record for a K-pop artist, raising expectations that it will sell over 4 million copies in the first week. “Super,” one of the two focus tracks from the six-track EP, notched the top place on the iTunes top songs chart in 36 regions as well as on all major real-time music charts at home. The Boyz to start world tour next month

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will kick off their second international tour with a three-day concert in Seoul next month, said agency IST Entertainment on Tuesday. Under the title, “Zeneration,” the band is planning to tour Japan and several cities in Asia starting May 19. Its first tour, “The B-Zone,” brought the 11-piece act to 11 cities in Asia, Europe and North America last year. In February, the band rolled out eighth EP “Be Awake,” which topped the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions while all songs including lead track “Roar” made a series of music charts at home. Separately, it collaborated with Pororo, one of the most well-known animation characters in Korea, to mark the 20th anniversary of the character. BTS logs 200m streams in Japan with ‘Boy With Luv’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS generated 200 million streams with “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” and qualified for double platinum, according to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Monday. The single is the band’s fourth to achieve the feat, after “Dynamite,” “Permission to Dance” and “Butter.” It is the main track from its sixth EP “Map of the Soul: Persona” that was released in April 2019 and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 8, its fifth entry on the chart and a record spot for a K-pop group at the time, and stayed on the chart for eight weeks in a row. The EP landed atop the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, the music video for “Boy With Luv” is the most-viewed among the band’s, logging 1.6 billion views as of November last year. Blackpink logs highest tour revenue of $78.5m

(Credit: YG Entertainment)