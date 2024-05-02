Mercedes-Benz Financial names new Korea chief

Most Popular
Mercedes-Benz Financial names new Korea chiefBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 2, 2024 - 15:22
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Korea announced Thursday that Thomas Waggershauser, an automotive finance expert, has been appointed as its new CEO.
The new Korea chief is an industry veteran with a career spanning 20 years at Mercedes-Benz Mobility, the financial service company affiliated with Mercedes-Benz Group.
Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of overseas and Greater China market management at Mercedes-Benz Mobility in Stuttgart, Germany, where Mercedes-Benz is headquartered.
Waggershauser began his career as a leasing and finance consultant for DaimlerChrysler Bank in 2004. He then rose as the leader of product management for the passenger car and commercial vehicle business at Mercedes-Benz Bank starting in 2007. Subsequently, he served as the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Spain for six years, starting from 2014. Since 2020, he has been responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in the Asia-Pacific region at Mercedes-Benz Mobility.
“Korea holds significant importance for Mercedes-Benz, which brings a considerable responsibility. Going forward, I am committed to listening to our customers and delivering best-in-class financing and leasing solutions to enhance the Mercedes-Benz experience in Korea,” said Waggershauser.
Established in 2002, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Korea operates as an affiliate of Mercedes-Benz Mobility. It primarily offers a variety of financial services and lease products related to automobiles for domestic customers.
