[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to return in June: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will make a comeback in early June, according to a local media report on Monday. JYP Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. It will be about eight months since its last EP “Maxident,” which notched the top spot on Billboard 200. It was the band’s second EP to claim the No. 1 spot on the main albums chart after its previous EP “Oddinary,” and the eight-piece act became the second K-pop artist to top the chart more than once, after BTS. The EP also sold more than 3 million units, the fourth album to achieve the feat in K-pop history. Early this month, Stray Kids wrapped up its second international tour “Maniac” that brought it to 18 regions across the world for 42 concerts. BTS surpasses 1.2b views with ‘Fake Love’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS amassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube with the music video for “Fake Love,” said label Big Hit Music on Monday. It is the group's sixth music video to reach the milestone. “Fake Love” fronted its third full-length album “Love Yourself 轉 Tear” that was released in May 2018. The single hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 1 and stayed on the chart for six weeks in a row. The LP made a hotshot debut on Billboard 200, its first, and maintained a spot on the chart for 15 consecutive weeks. The super-band became the first K-pop artist to top both charts. The album landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 65 regions as did the song on its top songs chart in 52. In the UK, the album was No. 8 on UK’s Official album chart top 100, a record for a K-pop act at the time. NCT subunit logs record first-week sales

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT subunit Dojaejung sold over 672,000 copies of its first EP, a record for a K-pop unit, according to management firm SM Entertainment on Monday. The trio’s debut EP “Perfume” consists of six tracks including the main track of the same title and came out on April 17. It ranked No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart as well as a series of music charts at home. The three members -- Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo -- will upload a live clip of them singing “Ordinary” from the mini album later on Monday. Dojaejung is the first subunit of the NCT to have fixed members and the three expressed hope that they will carry on the three-piece units of fellow SM Entertainment groups, including ChenBaekXi of EXO, at their media showcase last week. In the meantime, Jaehyun canceled all activities scheduled for this week as he showed symptoms of high fever and sore throat. SHINee to host fan meet to mark 15th debut anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment)