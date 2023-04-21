 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on Tesla drop, recession woes

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:43       Updated : Apr 21, 2023 - 09:43
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, led by the decline in auto and battery shares following Tesla Inc.'s sharp fall on Wall Street and US data signaling a slowing economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slid 12.97 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,550.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Wall Street ended lower Thursday after Tesla hinted at more price cuts to come and that it intends to do so even if it hurt its margins.

New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States rose to the highest level in more than two years, pointing to a weak labor market. Housing market data also fell by more than expected in March, adding to the view the economy is heading for a recession.

In Seoul, top battery maker LG Energy Solution lost almost 1.4 percent, with its parent LG Chem falling 1.5 percent. Samsung SDI, another major battery producer, declined 0.3 percent.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.5 percent, and its affiliate Kia dropped more than 1 percent.

Chip giants advanced, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics gaining 0.5 percent and SK hynix rising 0.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,326.6 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., down 3.8 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114