[Today’s K-pop] Twice to drop 10th single in Japan

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will release its tenth single in Japan “Hare Hare” on May 31, according to label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. The company floated teaser photographs for the single album via its social media channel in the country. The nine-member act is set to go live in Osaka and Tokyo on May 13-14 and 20-21, respectively. It will be the first K-pop girl group to hold concerts in stadiums in Japan. It is part of the group’s fifth international tour that began in Seoul last weekend. The tour will consist of 23 concerts in 14 regions across the world. Separately, three Japanese members – Mina, Sana and Momo – will debut as a trio in July in their native country. The trio, dubbed “Misamo,” is the group’s first subunit. (G)I-dle logs 200m views with ‘Nxde’ music video

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

The music video for (G)I-dle’s “Nxde” garnered 200 million views on YouTube, said the group’s agency Cube Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the group’s third video to reach the milestone after those of “Latata,” its debut single, and “Tomboy,” which fronted its first studio album. “Nxde” is the leade track for its fifth EP “I Love” that came out in October last year. The music video generated 24 million views on the platform in one day and 100 million in 17 days. The EP hit the Billboard 200 at No. 71, its first entry on the main albums chart, and sold more than 680,000 units in the first week. Meanwhile, the quintet will bring out the new EP “I Feel” on May 15, about seven months since the fifth EP. Le Sserafim to host 1st pop-up store next week

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will run a pop-up store in Seoul from April 26 to May 7, said the group’s agency Source Music on Wednesday. It will allow fans to experience the group’s musical identities with an exhibit and offer a range of merchandise inspired by its first full-length album “Unforgiven.” The LP will be released on May 1. The quintet joined forces with Grammy-winning American producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers for the titular track. In a video clip uploaded on Tuesday, the group gave fans a peek at meeting with the musician for the first time via video call in February. “We are honored to meet you. We are so surprised that a living legend is participating in our title track,” said the bandmates in the video. Ex-NU’EST Aron to tour Asia as solo act

(Credit: Concept Factory)