[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink notches another Guinness record

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink set yet another Guinness World Record, as its YouTube channel became the most viewed music channel on YouTube, according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday. The group’s channel has registered 3.01 billion views as of last week, edging past Justin Bieber. The channel opened about six years and nine months ago and had the most subscribers among artists as of September 2021. It currently has 86.9 million subscribers. This is the foursome’s 21st time to set a record recognized by the international recordkeepers of trivia. Last month, the band became the most streamed female group on Spotify, with over 8.8 billion streams. Meanwhile, Blackpink headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on Saturday, marking another first for a K-pop female act. The group performs one more time on the last day of the festival, on April 22. BTS’ Suga hosts Apple Music radio show

(Credit: Apple Music)

Suga of BTS has launched a radio show on Apple Music, the streamer announced. The first episode of the five-part series, titled “Ep. 1 Dream,” ran on Monday in the US. The show is titled “Agust D” after his hip-hop alias, and runs until the release of his first solo album, “D-Day.” Suga dropped a prerelease from the album “People Pt. 2 (feat. IU)” earlier this month and topped iTunes top songs charts in 87 regions. It also landed atop Oricon’s daily digital single ranking and hit Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 11. The solo album is to be fully unveiled Friday. In the week that follows, the artist will begin his first solo tour, taking him to the US, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore. The final concerts will be held in Seoul on June 24-25. Ive to release exclusive edition of 1st LP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive will put out an exclusive edition of its first studio album, “I’ve Ive,” Starship Entertainment said Tuesday. The special edition will still be in black and white, but the package will be wider to include a photo book, a set of stickers and a photo card. The photo book will be 128 pages, showing the bandmates in different themes, including "girl crush" and "powerful teens." The LP was released last week and sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week, the third most ever for a K-pop girl group. It is the six-member group’s second million-seller, after its third single “After Like.” The special edition will be available from April 28. RBW to hold group concert in Seoul, Tokyo

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)