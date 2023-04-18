Hyundai, Kia cars ineligible for US EV tax credit

All Hyundai and Kia cars, including those in the premium Genesis line, have been excluded from the list of electric vehicles eligible for a hefty tax credit in the US amid increased protectionist sentiment there.

The US Treasury Department on Monday announced a total of 16 EVs that will meet the qualifications to receive a tax credit of up to $7,500. All of the cars are produced by US carmakers, including Tesla, GM, Ford and Stellantis.

The list includes: Tesla’s Model 3 Performance, Model Y and Model 3 Standard; GM Chevrolet’s Bolt, Silverado, Blazer and Equinox; Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Aviator Plug-in Hybrid and E-Transit; along with other three Ford models and two Jeep models.

Seven foreign carmakers -- mostly from Korea, Germany and Japan -- failed to make the list. The number of qualified carmakers has been almost cut in half compared to last year’s 13 brands.

In particular, Hyundai’s Genesis GV70, which was previously on the list, was taken off it because of the stricter battery manufacturing requirements in the IRA.

The recently announced Inflation Reduction Act provisions stipulate that even when EVs are assembled in North America, they must use more than 50 percent of battery components manufactured and assembled in the region to receive $3,750 in tax credits.

Carmakers must also use more than 40 percent of batteries’ raw materials mined and refined at either the US or countries with Free Trade Agreements with the US to be eligible for another $3,750 tax credit.

The Genesis GV70s are produced in Hyundai’s Alabama plant, however, use South Korean battery maker SK On’s battery cells made in China. The battery minerals’ mining and refining process did not meet the minimum requirement from IRA as well.

“GV70 models can still receive a tax credit through lease programs with more affordable prices. Genesis will carry on with its long-term plan to become an industry leader in EV production and sales in the US, while meeting the terms in the IRA,” said an official from the Hyundai Motor Group.

The carmaker’s plan B comes as the US treasury exempted the IRA provisions for car leases and rentals.

Hyundai is also likely to accelerate the construction of its EV manufacturing plant in Georgia slated to open in 2025 and mull over ways to use US-made GV70 batteries, sources said.

But experts say it might not be able to fast-track the construction process or meet the battery production requirements.

“Even if Hyundai speeds up building the EV plant, it might be shortening the timeline by late 2024 at best,” said Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor from Daelim University. “Also, SK On might not be able to secure 40 percent of US minerals used to produce battery cells for GV70 cells within a short period of time.”