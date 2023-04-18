[Survive & Thrive] Korean ‘villas’ are not what you expect

An introductory guide to Korea's housing would be incomplete without an explanation of the prevalence of apartment homes -- the tall, uniformly structured, multi-unit buildings that Koreans commonly refer to as “apateu."

Commonly found in urban spaces, apartment complexes often consist of a set of buildings densely packed with multiple identical or similar units per floor, equipped with modern amenities such as elevators, security systems, shared gym facilities and on-site parking.

There is another type of multi-unit building that Koreans refer to as a "villa," though villa dwellings may not align with the traditional definition of the term.

While native English speakers typically associate the word with a spacious and often luxurious rural or suburban residence, in South Korea, it means something entirely different. Villas are smaller complexes consisting of a few buildings, usually four or five stories tall or less.

In terms of amenities, Korean villa buildings often fall short compared to apartment complexes. They typically offer less parking space, a smaller waste disposal area and limited shared facilities such as gyms. Most villas don’t have building managers, either.

There exist ultra-luxurious villas in upscale neighborhoods, but Koreans generally think of villa homes as less valuable than apartments.

There are various types of other dwelling options in the country that conventionally cost less than apartments, villas or one-room studios of the same size. But these are also often accompanied by various problems, so one should always be cautious when choosing them.

One such type of dwelling is the “banjiha,” which can be translated as a semi-basement unit. The term refers to basement-level homes that may have windows to the outside slightly above ground level.