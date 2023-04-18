'Depression community' member suspected of aiding teen's livestreamed suicide

A 27-year-old man who was with the teenager who livestreamed her suicide may be charged with abetting suicide, local media reported Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that she was with the man around the time she killed herself on Sunday, and that the two were active on an online community.

Police have conducted digital forensics on her phone, and an autopsy will be carried out.

Police believe she entered a suicide pact with the man through an online community. According to a blog post he uploaded Monday, he was with her up until her death but left before she jumped.