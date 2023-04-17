[New on the scene] For Choi Seung-yoon, ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ is about strength of mothers

The following article is the third in a series that introduces Korea’s new and emerging actors and directors. -- Ed.

There are many stories and films that depict the lives of immigrants, struggling to adapt to family life in a new country with an uncooperative child.

Canadian actor and filmmaker Anthony Shim’s “Riceboy Sleeps” (2022) is about So-young, a single mother from Korea who settles in the suburbs of Canada in the 1990s with her son, Dong-hyun.

Soon after the film's March 17 release in Canada, it swept the global film awards, with the actors and director being invited to numerous film festivals. So far, the film has won 27 awards.

Choi Seung-yoon, who debuted as So-young in “Riceboy Sleeps,” says the film is about mothers. She won the award for best actor at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival in December.

“At first, many compared our film to ‘Minari.’ But those who have watched our movie know that they are two different movies. Our film is more about finding our roots and actually coming back to Korea to do that. It is also a story about a mother,” said Choi in an exclusive interview with The Korea Herald on April 6.

“We often lock ourselves into the stereotype that films about Korean immigrants share similar plot lines. But I want to ask the audience not to categorize our film into a certain genre or story and rather pay attention to what the mother in the film is trying to say,” said Choi.

What is so appealing about this calm film about a single South Korean mother?

Choi simply answered, smiling, “There is no one without a mother.”