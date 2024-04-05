[New on the scene] In ‘FAQ,’ director Kim Da-min creatively responds to S. Korea’s private education obsession

Director Kim Da-min (Pancinema) Director Kim Da-min (Pancinema)

Director Kim Da-min, who never attended cram schools as a student herself, debuted with a film titled, “FAQ,” a movie that asks questions and answers about South Korea’s obsession with private education, centering on an 11-year-old girl, Dong-chun. The English title doesn’t quite contain the movie’s creative and witty yet powerful mood as well as its Korean title does: “Makgeolli will let you know” (direct translation). “I think I would prefer to translate the movie’s Korean title to ‘Makgeolli knows…’ with three dots, like the phrase, ‘God knows…,’” director Kim said with a giggle, during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on April 3. “FAQ,” released in local theaters on Feb. 28, became the talk of the town, especially among online discussion forums for mothers. “I read some comments in an internet cafe for moms and saw the reactions of the audience during a GV (post-screening talk by the director). One of my friends told me that she and her husband fought after watching this movie due to the difference in their views about education,” Kim said.

In “FAQ,” Dong-chun is only a fourth grader in elementary school but her mother, Hye-jin (Park Hyo-joo), is eager to send her to cram schools to help her eventually get into a prestigious university in Korea. Without clearly knowing why she has to go and learn things like Persian language, Dong-chun leaves on a school trip, where she stumbles upon a bottle of makgeolli, a type of Korean rice wine. After transferring the liquor into her juice bottle, Dong-chun brings the bottle home only to learn that the liquor speaks through Morse code as it ferments and emits gas. And guess what language is needed to decode the Morse code? It's Persian. Throughout this unexpected, witty and imaginative storyline, what did the director want to tell viewers? “I wanted to tell coming-of-age stories of young generations and their questions about life. Why? If adults tell them that it’s for them to go to a good university, that seems like a very minor goal when you look at one’s life (overall). So are these things that we are doing as students all worth it? What is the way such hard efforts might pay off and seem worth it?” Kim said. As a daughter born and raised under parents with an atmosphere of freedom, Kim went to a high school for animation in Seoul where she didn’t need to wear a school uniform or conform to a strict hairstyle code like average schools here. There, she explored the world of cinema and animation while those of her age in other schools suffered through South Korea’s grueling private education system. “Although I went to a less popular school, I was lucky to enter one of the country’s top three universities through what is called nonscheduled admissions. In university, I met so many friends who took the college entrance exam two or three times just to get into this school, but who then felt lost after achieving that goal,” Kim said, adding that she didn’t want other young students to have to go the same route as the main character in the movie.

