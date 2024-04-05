[New on the scene] In ‘FAQ,’ director Kim Da-min creatively responds to S. Korea’s private education obsession

Most Popular
[New on the scene] In ‘FAQ,’ director Kim Da-min creatively responds to S. Korea’s private education obsessionBy Kim Da-sol
Published : April 5, 2024 - 15:50
Director Kim Da-min, who never attended cram schools as a student herself, debuted with a film titled, “FAQ,” a movie that asks questions and answers about South Korea’s obsession with private education, centering on an 11-year-old girl, Dong-chun.
The English title doesn’t quite contain the movie’s creative and witty yet powerful mood as well as its Korean title does: “Makgeolli will let you know” (direct translation).
“I think I would prefer to translate the movie’s Korean title to ‘Makgeolli knows…’ with three dots, like the phrase, ‘God knows…,’” director Kim said with a giggle, during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on April 3.
“FAQ,” released in local theaters on Feb. 28, became the talk of the town, especially among online discussion forums for mothers.
“I read some comments in an internet cafe for moms and saw the reactions of the audience during a GV (post-screening talk by the director). One of my friends told me that she and her husband fought after watching this movie due to the difference in their views about education,” Kim said.
In “FAQ,” Dong-chun is only a fourth grader in elementary school but her mother, Hye-jin (Park Hyo-joo), is eager to send her to cram schools to help her eventually get into a prestigious university in Korea. Without clearly knowing why she has to go and learn things like Persian language, Dong-chun leaves on a school trip, where she stumbles upon a bottle of makgeolli, a type of Korean rice wine. After transferring the liquor into her juice bottle, Dong-chun brings the bottle home only to learn that the liquor speaks through Morse code as it ferments and emits gas. And guess what language is needed to decode the Morse code? It's Persian.
Throughout this unexpected, witty and imaginative storyline, what did the director want to tell viewers?
“I wanted to tell coming-of-age stories of young generations and their questions about life. Why? If adults tell them that it’s for them to go to a good university, that seems like a very minor goal when you look at one’s life (overall). So are these things that we are doing as students all worth it? What is the way such hard efforts might pay off and seem worth it?” Kim said.
As a daughter born and raised under parents with an atmosphere of freedom, Kim went to a high school for animation in Seoul where she didn’t need to wear a school uniform or conform to a strict hairstyle code like average schools here. There, she explored the world of cinema and animation while those of her age in other schools suffered through South Korea’s grueling private education system.
“Although I went to a less popular school, I was lucky to enter one of the country’s top three universities through what is called nonscheduled admissions. In university, I met so many friends who took the college entrance exam two or three times just to get into this school, but who then felt lost after achieving that goal,” Kim said, adding that she didn’t want other young students to have to go the same route as the main character in the movie.
When asked where this unlikely combination of makgeolli, Persian and even the country girl-like name, Dong-chun, came from, Kim said that all of these elements are from her own experience.
“In between my personal projects participating in film productions as an assistant, I had some spare time and decided to take mini classes at community centers. Making makgeolli and learning Persian were part of the classes I took. 'Dong-chun' comes from where the center is located, Dongchun-dong,” Kim said.
Kim, who has also recently participated in screenwriting for the hit Netflix series “A Killer Paradox,” said she plans to focus on writing for her own work for the time being.
“All I did was to write for them. It was very thrilling that I get paid for just writing,” she said, laughing. “In Korea, a director is required to write her own work, so I’m trying to stick to what I can do and should do as a director,” said Kim.
“FAQ” is currently being screened in local theaters.
This article is the 18th in a series that introduces Korea’s new and emerging actors and directors. -- Ed.
