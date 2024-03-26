[New on the scene] Director Kim Hee-jin compelled by stories of marginalized

In her 2010 short indie film “A Brand New Journey,” Kim depicts the agony of a middle school student whose parents can’t afford the money for a school trip. Although the boy finds a way to save up money for the trip by taking on a part-time job, he is harassed by the tyrannical shop owner who doesn't pay him.

“I was attracted to the stories of marginalized people, whether I met them in my personal life or in books. So it was natural for me to shed light on the lives of such people through a story which values them,” Kim told The Korea Herald in an interview on March 20.

In “My Name is Loh Kiwan,” which is based on the 2011 novel “I Met Loh Kiwan” by Cho Hae-jin, the majority of the scenes depict North Korean defector Loh Ki-wan (Song Joong-ki)’s struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium. His encounter with Mari (Choi Sung-eun), who is despondent about life and love, is a breath of fresh air.

“Loh's misfortunes are something that we -- as ordinary people -- can’t imagine. Although the film begins with Loh sobbing next to his mother's body on a wet, cold street, it ends by showing him reunited with and hugging Mari in a warm country. This could be seen as a fantasy by some, but I’m sure that others may view this as an opportunity for a precious life,” Kim said.