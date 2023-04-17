 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Pet spending surged after pandemic

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 14:17       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 14:17
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korean's annual expenditure per capita on pets, along with the nation's pet-related businesses, is growing steadily, data released Monday showed.

Purchase records from 2019 to 2022 compiled by the big data center at major Korean card firm Shinhan Card showed that the average annual spending per person at a slew of pet-related services or products -- such as animal hospitals, dog hotels, dog cafes, and dog salons -- recorded 353,000 won ($268) last year, the highest in four years.

The number comes as the data indicated that the average annual card spending per person on the pet market had continuously increased over the course of four years, from 262,000 won in 2019, 283,000 won in 2020 to 313,000 won in 2021.

According to the data, the number of card payments related to pet-related services jumped by 21 percent last year as well, compared to 2019.

In relation to increased spending by Korean consumers on pet-related commodities, Shinhan Card's data also showed that the number of newly established pet-related franchises had increased significantly by 48 percent last year, compared to 2019.

In particular, the number of newly established dog hotels and dog training facilities increased by 211 percent and 275 percent, respectively, and facilities specializing in providing dog bath services and dog cafes had also soared by 144 percent and 50 percent, respectively, last year.

"The boom in nation's pet industry follows the 'pet humanization' trend, where people consider pets as their families. The trend comes as people are increasingly giving up marriage and childbirth," said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University.

"The 'pet humanization trend' is giving rise to new specialized business fields such as dog salons in the pet industry, and, people are constantly provided with new opportunities to spend money for their pets. In regard to this, we fully expect Korea's pet market to expand in value and size for years to come," she added.

According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute, the value of Korea's pet market -- which was worth 1.9 trillion won in 2015 -- is forecast to reach 4.5 trillion won this year and reach 6 trillion won by 2027.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114