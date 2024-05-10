Netflix's 'The 8 Show' will navigate power structures within small society

Director Han Jae-rim, who helmed numerous hit Korean flicks such as "The Face Reader" and "The King," said he aimed to depict the power dynamics that arise when people group together in his latest Netflix original series "The 8 Show" -- which re-imagines the popular Korean webtoon "Money Game" and its sequel "Pie Game."

The eight-part thriller series narrates the story of eight financially struggling individuals who take part in a mysterious show called "The 8 Show." On the show, the contestants must stay trapped in a building divided into eight floors. Each contestant receives more money the longer they decide to stay trapped.

"'The 8 Show' will explore the depths of human nature, rather than following the story of a heroic protagonist who ventures out to solve problems. Instead of portraying a simple dichotomy of good and evil, the series is more about the formation of power dynamics that arise when a small society is created," Han said during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday.

"The 8 Show" marks Han's debut as a series director. Han said while directing his first series, he strategically employed cliffhangers and attempted to maintain a rapid narrative pace.

"When audiences come to watch movies, they sit in a theater and make a tacit promise not to stop watching until the movie is over," said Han.

"However, you watch a series at home, and at your leisure. Therefore, I thought it was important to keep the series fast-paced and to leave the audience wanting more at the end of each episode. I also capitalized on the long running time of each episode to show each contestant's characters in depth, allowing viewers to pick their favorites based on their preferences," he said.