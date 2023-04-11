[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ music video tops 1.2b views

The music video for Blackpink’s “How You Like That” surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.
It is the group’s sixth video to reach the milestone, after music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah” and “As If It’s Your Last” as well as the dance video for “How You Like That.”
The song came out in June 2020 as the focus track from its first full-length album, “The Album.” It swept across music charts at home and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 33 and the UK’s Official Single Top 100 at No. 20. It also was chosen as "Song of the Summer" at the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards and topped global top summer songs chart listed by YouTube.
The foursome is in the middle of its Born Pink tour, drawing 110,000 fans in total at the Tokyo Dome over the weekend.
Le Sserafim’s 1st LP sells 1m copies in preorders
The upcoming studio album from Le Sserafim sold more than 1.3 million copies in preorders, according to distributor YG Plus on Tuesday.
It is a leap from the sales record of its previous album, as its second EP, “Antifragile,” logged 620,000 units sold in preorders in a month. The EP from October last year became the rookie group’s first million-selling album.
LP “Unforgiven” will be released on May 1, a day before the first anniversary of the group's debut.
Ive’s Rei to suspend activities
Rei of Ive will put on hold all activities for the time being due to health issues, said Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.
She has been feeling palpitations and a heavy feeling in her chest recently, and needs treatment and rest as per doctor’s order, the agency said.
The idol was absent from the question-and-answer session in the group’s media conference held Monday to introduce its first full album, “I’ve IVE.”
Meanwhile, all tracks from the LP, including main track “I Am,” made all major music charts at home upon release, vying for the top spot with prerelease “Kitsch.”
The LP topped the iTunes top albums chart in five regions as well as its worldwide albums chart.
The six-member act put out its first LP about 16 months since its debut and approximately eight months since its third single “After Like.”
Ravi quits Vixx, sentenced to 2 years prison for draft-dodging
Rapper Ravi left his band Vixx after admitting that he had evaded his mandatory military service by manipulating medical records.
He was accused of hiring a broker organization that bribed a doctor and faked a diagnosis of epilepsy. He has been serving his duty as a social service agent since October last year.
Through his agency Groovl1n, Ravi apologized and said that he decided to leave the band lest he should further damage his bandmates. Vixx debuted as a six-piece team in 2012.
In the final statement at the court, he said that he was the only artist from the agency to make profit and was desperate to put off enlistment as he had to pay a large amount of penalty for breach of contracts that were on hold due to COVID-19.
Prosecutors asked the court to sentence him to two years in prison.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)