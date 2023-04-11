[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ music video tops 1.2b views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “How You Like That” surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. It is the group’s sixth video to reach the milestone, after music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah” and “As If It’s Your Last” as well as the dance video for “How You Like That.” The song came out in June 2020 as the focus track from its first full-length album, “The Album.” It swept across music charts at home and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 33 and the UK’s Official Single Top 100 at No. 20. It also was chosen as "Song of the Summer" at the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards and topped global top summer songs chart listed by YouTube. The foursome is in the middle of its Born Pink tour, drawing 110,000 fans in total at the Tokyo Dome over the weekend. Le Sserafim’s 1st LP sells 1m copies in preorders

(Credit: Source Music)

The upcoming studio album from Le Sserafim sold more than 1.3 million copies in preorders, according to distributor YG Plus on Tuesday. It is a leap from the sales record of its previous album, as its second EP, “Antifragile,” logged 620,000 units sold in preorders in a month. The EP from October last year became the rookie group’s first million-selling album. LP “Unforgiven” will be released on May 1, a day before the first anniversary of the group's debut.





Ive’s Rei to suspend activities

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Rei of Ive will put on hold all activities for the time being due to health issues, said Starship Entertainment on Tuesday. She has been feeling palpitations and a heavy feeling in her chest recently, and needs treatment and rest as per doctor’s order, the agency said. The idol was absent from the question-and-answer session in the group’s media conference held Monday to introduce its first full album, “I’ve IVE.” Meanwhile, all tracks from the LP, including main track “I Am,” made all major music charts at home upon release, vying for the top spot with prerelease “Kitsch.” The LP topped the iTunes top albums chart in five regions as well as its worldwide albums chart. The six-member act put out its first LP about 16 months since its debut and approximately eight months since its third single “After Like.” Ravi quits Vixx, sentenced to 2 years prison for draft-dodging

(Credit: Groovl1n)