[Album Review] Ive matures with different music, spreading message of 'self-love'

K-pop girl group Ive is back ready to expand its narcissistic universe with its first studio album “I’ve Ive.”

After a series of songs on self-love such as “Eleven,” “Love Dive,” and “After Like,” the hitmakers have returned with a different undertone.

The members showed a more mature version of themselves through the new titular track “I Am.”

The title of the titular track is self-explanatory, as Ive has outdone itself to show who each of its members are.

“I Am” talks about the members going their own ways for a different version of themselves from yesterday.

Just like the lyrics, Ive returned with a different concept: charismatic women.

In the music video, Ive members are superstars strutting confidently through a lavish mansion and flying in a private jets.

With their luxury bags and shoes, they set off for a fashion show and perform the choreography to “I Am.”

The chorus of the song is powerful: “That’s my life, a beautiful galaxy / Be a writer, the genre is fantasy / A big big stage will open for me tomorrow / So that is who I am.”

Not only did they return with a different concept, they also returned with enhanced vocal skills.

Among the improved members is Ahn Yu-jin, who had to hit some high notes in the song.

Her high-note singing was well-calibrated and powerful, countering ongoing criticisms of the group members’ vocal abilities.

“I’m good, worrying about me is a waste of time,” Ive says in one of its side tracks “Kitsch,” which was released two weeks prior to the official album drop.

In this pre-release track, Ive expresses the current popular sentiment among Generation Z.

The heartfelt lyrics were written by MonoTree and Lee Seuran, who also took part in writing the lyrics to the side tracks “Take it,” “Royal” and “My Satisfaction.”

The track contains the message that the members don't want people judging them for who they are, and that they themselves are the new trend.

The track's hook makes the track more addictive than the titular track, especially when "kitsch" is repeated multiple times.

The new album carries nine more side tracks, in which some of the six members took part in writing the lyrics for the first time in their music careers.

Member Ahn Yu-jin was the sole writer of the lyrics for the side track “Heroine."

In the song, Ahn talks about how anti-fans criticize Ive. However, she knows that not everyone can like them, and that she can endure the harsh comments because she is a “heroine.”

Despite the bright melody, the lyrics are bittersweet. The listener can guess how hard it might be for the members to face their haters.

Member Jang Won-young also wrote the lyrics to the side track “Mine” on her own. She talks the desire to posssess a loved one. The rhymes in the lyrics give life to the quite repetitive song, making it more fun to listen to.

Jang also wrote the lyrics to the side track “Shine With Me,” a song dedicated to fans.

In the touching track, she describes how sad Ive members were before their fans appeared. But once they got love from their “angelic” fans, their days became “so magical.”

Ive members Gaeul and Rei took part in rap-making for four of the tracks in the album including “Kitsch,” “Hypnosis,” “Not Your Girl” and “Next Page.”

The album comes eight months the release of Ive's third single “After Like,” which made the group a million-seller.

The titular track “I Am” follows the success of “Kitsch,” topping the local music charts including Bugs, Melon and Genie.