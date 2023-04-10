[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Suga unveils track list for solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS shared the track list for its first solo album on Monday. Album “D-Day” will consist of 10 tracks including “People Pt. 2,” a collaboration with singer and actor IU that was dropped in advance Friday. The pre-release landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 87 regions and ranked No. 11 on Spotify’s daily top song global chart. It also headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily digital single ranking. Japanese composer Sakamoto Ryuichi, who passed away last week, participated in “Snooze,” while “Huh?” was made in collaboration with J-Hope. The album will also include a rearranged version of the band’s hit song “Life Goes On.” The main track will be “Haegeum.” It is a self-written song making use of the Korean traditional string instrument that was also used in “Daechwita,” which fronted his second mixtape “D-2.” The album will be fully unveiled on April 21. Kard returns with single ‘Without You’

(Credit: DSP Media)

Four-member act Kard brought out digital single “Without You” on Monday, about 10 months since its fifth EP “Re:” was released. The bandmates were full of confidence that the new song will be a perfect song for spring, with upbeat tropical Latin sounds and funky slap bass rhythm. “It has uplifting sounds and melody, and I think the chorus is likely to be an earworm for many,” said Jeon Somin in a statement released through agency DSP Media. The lyrics are rather serious however, as they talk about longing and obsession over a loved one. “Sometimes love and pain coexist and I focused on how one will overcome that and always be on the same side,” explained BM, who co-wrote the words with J.seph. Le Sserafim floats teaser for 1st LP

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim uploaded a teaser trailer for its upcoming first studio album. In it, the five members run into the ocean holding each other’s hands. They are full of determination to pave their own path. The title of the trailer is “Burn the Bridge,” illustrating their strong resolve to move forward. The dramatic scenes are narrated with phrases and comments the members wrote and said in Korean, English and Japanese. “My answer? I wish for what is forbidden to me,” is one of them. LP “Unforgiven” will be rolled out on May 1, one day before the band's first anniversary. The album title was hinted at in the music video for “Antifragile,” the titular track from its second EP, that ended with the phrase: “Do you want to be forgiven?” Expectations rise for solo music from BTS’ Jungkook

(Credit: Big Hit Music)