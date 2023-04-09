 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

State should compensate for soldier’s death 54 years ago: Court

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Apr 9, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : Apr 9, 2023 - 14:04
(123rf)
(123rf)

The court has ordered the state to provide compensation to the bereaved family of a soldier who committed suicide in the 1960s, after enduring intense training and harassment. This ruling comes 54 years after the soldier's death.

According to legal sources on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that the state should pay a net total of some 19 million won ($14,400) per person to the three brothers of the deceased soldier, whose name remains unknown.

The deceased was found dead in the mountain a day after he disappeared while returning to the unit during training in August 1969, about three months after joining the Army. According to a probe by the military's investigation committee, the deceased committed suicide five days after being deployed to a training unit set to be dispatched to the Vietnam War.

In March 2022, the committee concluded that the soldier’s death resulted from beatings and abuse, which was prevalent in the military at the time, and negligence in unit management of superiors. The Defense Ministry also decided to admit the soldier’s death as a death in the line of duty in November 2022.

In a lawsuit filed by the bereaved family, the government denied responsibility, saying, "It is not objectively confirmed that the state neglected the management of the troop or violated the duty of protection, and it does not appear that the state was able to predict or avoid the deceased soldier’s death."

However, the court pointed out that "the commanders did not take away the gun from the soldier who was not feeling well during training, and ordered him to return to the unit without any protection. They also did not take action even though they knew about the harassment."

The court determined that the deceased soldier could have earned 52 million won had he survived, and ordered the state to pay 50 percent of that amount to his surviving family members. The compensation for mental suffering was set at 20 million won for the deceased, 10 million won for his deceased mother, and 8 million won for each brother.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114