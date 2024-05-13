Home

Cuban diplomat visits Seoul for talks on opening embassy

By Yonhap

Published : May 13, 2024 - 21:39

    • Link copied

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Capitol during an overnight curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 1, 2020. (Reuters/Yonhap) FILE PHOTO: A view of the Capitol during an overnight curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 1, 2020. (Reuters/Yonhap)

South Korea and Cuba have officially kicked off discussions on opening a Cuban diplomatic mission in Seoul, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Mario Alzugaray Rodriguez, deputy head of mission of the Embassy of Cuba in China, arrived in Seoul the previous day to discuss with officials at the ministry the process and support needed in opening the diplomatic mission.

"The two countries will continue to communicate and cooperate to ensure the process of opening the embassies runs smoothly," the ministry said in a press release.

In February, South Korea and Cuba announced the establishment of diplomatic relations in a surprise move that deals an apparent heavy blow to North Korea that has touted "brotherly" ties with Havana.

Last month, the two countries agreed to open diplomatic missions in each other's countries as follow-up measures.

The South Korean government plans to set up a temporary mission in Havana and dispatch diplomats as an interim step before establishing a permanent embassy there. (Yonhap)

