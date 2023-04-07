 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jisoo sells record 1.17m copies of solo album

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:21       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:21

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink sold more than 1.17 million copies of her first solo album, “Me,” a record for a K-pop solo female artist, said her label, YG Entertainment, on Friday.

It is also the second-most sold album from a K-pop female artist, only after Blackpink’s second studio album, “Born Pink,” which logged 1.54 million in sales.

Main track “Flower” landed atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in 64 regions and hit Spotify’s Daily Top Songs global chart at No. 6, the highest spot for a solo female K-pop act.

The music video for “Flower” generated 95 million views as of Friday and a dance performance video for the lead track was uploaded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the group is holding a concert at Tokyo Dome this weekend. The foursome is hosting one in Japan for the first time in three years.

 

Blackpink’s Lisa keeps setting records with solo music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink surpassed 600 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Lalisa,” which fronted her first solo album of the same name, said label YG Entertainment on Friday.

The video achieved the feat in about 19 months, a record for a K-pop solo female musician. It logged 73.6 million views in 24 hours, earning a Guinness World Record, and has been setting records by reaching 100-million milestones ever since.

The performance video for “Money,” which also was part of the album, reached 800 million views on the platform, becoming the group’s 11th to do so.

“Lalisa” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84 and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 72 regions. “Money” was No. 1 on the chart in 66 regions. “Lalisa” also generated 300 million streams on Spotify as of last month, as did “Money” last year, making the idol the first K-pop soloist to have two songs to do so.

 

NCT's Dojaejung subunit to host launching show

(Credit: SM Entertainment)
(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT subunit Dojaejung will hold a showcase in Seoul on April 16 to introduce the trio, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday.

It will be themed after a “private launching show” held at a perfume boutique, inspired by the title of its upcoming EP, “Perfume.”

The three members – Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo – will perform songs from the album for the first time and talk about preparing for the EP at the event, which will be livestreamed across the world.

The EP will consist of six tracks, including the titular track in which the bandmates will sing a cappella over a mixture of R＆B and electro punk sounds.

Dojaejung is the first subunit of NCT to have fixed members.

 

Ex-Loona Chuu signs with new agency

(Credit: ATRP)
(Credit: ATRP)

Chuu, formerly of Loona, has joined newly established agency ATRP, said the company on Friday.

It added that it is happy to welcome Chuu as the label's first artist and will fully support her so that she, as someone with unlimited potential, can display her talent as much as she wishes to.

The performer debuted as a member of the group in 2017 and has appeared in a series of variety shows and advertisements.

She has also been at the center of controversy, however, over her conflict with her former agency, Blockberry Creative. She was kicked out of Loona in November last year, with the agency citing the “misuse of power,” which she refuted. She is still in the middle of a legal battle with the management firm over her contract, as they failed to reach an agreement via mediation last month.

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

