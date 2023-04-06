Photo exhibition of ‘Forgotten DMZ’ explores war and nature

An exhibition featuring photographs of the Demilitarized Zone, led by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Hyungwon Kang and six student photographers, will kick off at the Omae Gallery in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, Friday.

In the exhibition titled “Forgotten DMZ,” Kang and six students from Joongbu University studying photography teamed up to capture the remnants of the war as well as the nature that ironically survived on the stage of an armistice.

The seven went to Camp Greaves, a former US military camp in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, near the DMZ, in October, and Cherwon County in Gangwon Province, which is located right next to the border with North Korea, in February.

Some 25 pieces and one video will be displayed in the exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Korean American photojournalist Kang has won two Pulitzer Prizes, one in 1993 with the Los Angeles Times for his coverage of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and the other in 1999 with the Associated Press for feature photography coverage of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Kang came to Korea in June 2020 following his retirement in 2019 from Reuters and set out on a project to document Korean history and culture in photos for future generations.

The gallery is scheduled to offer a discussion panel with the photographers on Friday at 3 p.m.

The exhibition runs until April 15. More information on the exhibition is available at the gallery’s official website.