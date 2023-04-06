[From the Scene] From pansori to K-pop, Busan boasts culture, heritage

People attend the "K-Culture Night" concert at the Busan Cinema Center on Wednesday in support of the city's 2030 World Expo bid. (Yonhap)

Celebrities and ordinary citizens alike showed their fervor and hope for Busan’s triumph in the bid. Singer Rain shouted out “Support Busan to hold the World Expo” during his performance, and the crowd cheered along enthusiastically.

Held on Wednesday evening at the Busan Cinema Center, the concert was attended by thousands of people, despite chilly weather and rain. From classical music to K-pop performances by Oh My Girl, the show was designed to showcase the wide and diverse spectrum of Korean culture, according to organizers.

BUSAN -- Celebrating the visit of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation to Busan, the southeastern port city held a variety of cultural events including a "K-Culture Night" concert featuring Soprano Jo Su-mi and singer Rain.

Delegates from the Bureau International des Expositions and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon (fifth from right), attend the "K-Culture Night" concert at the Busan Cinema Center on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Meanwhile, on the same day, the World Angel Peace Art Group -- a youth art organization established for the purpose of fostering cultural and artistic talents in Busan -- performed at the 2030 Busan World Expo Organization Citizens' Grand Festival at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, commonly known as BEXCO.

During the festival, local students aged 7 to 18 performed Korean traditional arts such as taekwondo, five-drum dance and pansori under the respective themes of "Over the Thunders and Storms," "Grand Transition to the World" and "Busan, the Marine City of the World."

Contemporary performances, including K-pop covers and musicals, were further held by groups of teenagers and children, all selected and nurtured by the city of Busan. The World Angel Peace Art Group's students' choir wrapped up the event with the "World Expo Song."

"Since 2021, the World Angel Peace Art Group have been performing to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo," said Kim Choong-seok, chairman of the World Angel Peace Art Group, during the show.

"Our children will try their best to captivate the hearts of the BIE delegation until the day they return to their respective countries," he added.

"Today's performance aptly reflects Busan's capabilities and creativity. In particular, this dynamic performance held by the talented next generation will set a precedent for 'K-culture' -- a concept ... (that can) be enjoyed globally," said Mayor Park, during the show through an audio recording.

The festivities follow a series of promotional events held by Busan to show off its passion for the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. On Saturday, 1,500 drones held a light show under the theme of the World Expo at Gwangalli Beach. At the same location, performances of "jindu eohwa” were also held, reenacting Korea’s traditional torch fishing.

Haeundae-gu, eastern Busan, further hosted the “2030 Expo Busan Proposal in Haeundae” -- an event featuring a slew of sand sculptures and gardens reflecting the nation’s bid to host the World's Fair at Busan’s famous Haeundae Beach.

Busan Metropolican City said it is also operating themed bus tours to increase public enthusiasm from Tuesday to Friday, when the BIE delegation will be visiting the city. The buses will tour through major historic attractions in Nam-gu, southeastern Busan, such as the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea.