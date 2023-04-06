 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

KBO asks prosecutors to investigate ex-GM over bribery allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 10:48       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 10:48
This file photo from Feb. 19 shows former Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk at an exhibition game between the South Korean national baseball team and the Tigers at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. (Yonhap)
This file photo from Feb. 19 shows former Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk at an exhibition game between the South Korean national baseball team and the Tigers at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. (Yonhap)

The South Korean baseball league said Thursday it has asked prosecutors to investigate a former club executive recently fired for improper contract negotiations.

The Korea Baseball Organization said it wants local prosecutors to have a further look into allegations that former Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk had asked a player for a kickback during contract talks.

Jang was fired by the Tigers on March 29 for allegedly asking free agent catcher Park Dong-won for cash in exchange for a lucrative contract during their negotiations last offseason. Park, who signed with another KBO club, LG Twins, recorded his conversation with Jang and reported the incident to the Tigers and the players association.

The KBO said it reviewed materials submitted by the Tigers regarding the case and decided on Wednesday that it would get prosecutors involved in it.

In a separate case, the KBO also asked prosecutors to investigate a player suspected of having participated in illegal gambling. The league recently received an anonymous tip that an active player has been involved in illegal betting. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114