Hyundai Motor unveils 'Busan is Ready!' video

Hyundai Motor Group announced Wednesday it has released a promotional video titled “Busan is Ready!” on several digital platforms for the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

It is the latest installment of the group’s large-scale video campaign series, which has been taking place over the last two weeks.

The video aims to show Busan’s appeal as the perfect location to host the World Expo by highlighting its competitiveness and role as a technological, cultural and social hub.

Running for 2 1/2 minutes, it features people from 17 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions – including the US, Chile, Kosovo and more – who have been in Korea for over five years and currently live in Busan.

They were filmed in locations all around the city, talking about the various attractions and benefits it has to offer in their native language. This includes futuristic innovation, eco-friendly transportation, lively street performances, the coexistence of land and sea and various architectural landmarks such as Gwangan Bridge.

Hyundai Motor mentioned that all of the countries from which the participants come have voting rights in the BIE for the World Expo host country elections, which are set to take place later this year in November.

The group is also holding a giveaway via YouTube where viewers who leave a supportive comment under the video will be given a chance to win round-trip plane tickets to Busan.

Hyundai Motor also recently uploaded 34 other short promotional videos to its digital platforms where foreigners and Koreans alike invite people from all around the world to visit Busan, emphasizing the charm and potential of the city.

Notably, the group’s first expo-related video, titled “Busan Citizens from South Korea Invite You All. Welcome 2030 World Expo!” racked up over 6 million views on YouTube in just 10 days.

Regarding the video campaign, Hyundai Motor said, “We wanted to showcase Korea’s willingness and enthusiasm for hosting the event while winning the votes of BIE member countries.”

The group’s promotional efforts have not been limited to just online platforms. The group is also holding and partaking in offline events, such as the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show being held from March 31 to April 9. Videos have played at Hyundai Motor and Kia’s exhibition booths.

The group reflected the bid’s emphasis on climate change and carbon neutrality by displaying eight electric Genesis G80 models wrapped with the official Busan World Expo logo as well.

During its visit here, the BIE delegation will file a due diligence report evaluating the country’s efforts and potential as a host for the expo, which will be shared with 171 member countries as reference for elections in November.