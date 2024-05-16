TikTok star Devin Halbal takes Korea and Japan by storm

TikToker, Devin Halbal, also known as “Hal Baddie” on social media, is traveling around Asia, causing a sensation wherever she goes.

Halbal (left) ttakes a photo with one of her fans (right) at a meet-and-greet in Seoul. (Hugh Hong/The Korea Herald)

On Jan. 27, Halbal posted a video of herself in Japan singing, “sushi kudasai,” meaning, “give me sushi” in Japanese. The video went viral, and within days, Halbal was suddenly being recognized by locals all over Korea and Japan.

Videos of Halbal bumping into her fans and spontaneously singing the catchphrase with big crowds of people in the middle of the street have amassed millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. The fan meetups have gotten so intense that, at one point during one of her meetups in Jeju Island she was required to be escorted by the police.

Halbal said she remembers the day she woke up and saw that her video was getting picked up by TikTok’s algorithm in Asia.

“I guess the way the algorithm works, it pushes it out to the countries near you. So it wasn’t just Japanese people seeing my videos. It’s now Thai people, Malaysians, Indonesians, and Koreans. Prior to me coming to Japan in January, I didn’t really have that much of a presence in Japan,” she said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

In response to her newfound fame in Asia, what she thought would be a short vacation away from her home in New York to Japan turned into a full-blown Asia tour.