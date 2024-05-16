Philippines to woo holidaymakers with new tourism portfolios

The Philippine Tourism Department has set an ambitious goal of becoming a tourism powerhouse in Asia with new travel promotions and unique cultural experiences.

“Our country is not just a destination. The Philippines is more about experience. Overseas holidaymakers, especially Koreans who (account for) over a quarter of international tourist arrivals in the Philippines, can witness not only our natural wonders but also a wide range of tourism offerings,” Philippine Tourism Department Secretary Christina Frasco said during a press conference held at Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, May 8.

Explaining the first golf tourism summit and tourism dive dialogue in 2023, Frasco expressed her confidence in the Philippines, presenting a premium golf and diving experience.

The Clark Safari Adventure Park, Palawan's Underground River tour -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tarsier and Wildlife Sanctuary are among many others to mesmerize international travelers, according to Frasco.

While promoting the country’s nature and cultural assets, Frasco shared that she was aware of the risks of over-tourism.

“Sustainability is, of course, the utmost important factor in our tourism strategy. This is the reason why we seek to separate our tourists from other lesser-known, yet stunning travel sites like Bohol, Clark and Palawan. Our department is working closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to preserve our nature and allow tourists to enjoy it safely,” the secretary told The Korea Herald.

Hoping to enhance Korean tourists’ travel experience from the beginning of their trips, the Philippines invites tourists with more flights offered by a total of 12 airlines, including Air Asia, Aero K, Jin Air and more.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is scheduled to promote the country’s rich culture, history and nature to the Korean public through various events, including a Filipino music exhibition in June, a Filipino gastronomic tour in Seoul in July and a South Korean and Filipino men’s national volleyball team match in the second half of this year.