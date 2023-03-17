 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks end up on eased banking jitters

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 16:18       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 16:18
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks finished higher Friday as investors' jitters eased on news that a group of banks would throw a lifeline to a troubled US bank. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 17.78 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,395.69.

Trading volume was moderate at about 355 million shares worth some 8.38 trillion won ($6.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 672 to 224.

Institutions and foreign investors bought a net 155 billion won worth of shares, and foreigners offloaded a net 175 billion won worth of shares.

Overnight, Wall Street finished up after 11 American banks vowed to inject US$30 billion into the ailing San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, reassuring investors of the financial soundness of the US banking system.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks finished largely in positive territory.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics advanced 2.34 percent to end at 61,300 won, and chipmaker SK hynix jumped 6.33 percent to 84,000 won.

Internet giant Naver climbed 0.46 percent to 198,000 won, and Kakao, the operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app, KakaoTalk, rose 0.5 percent to 60,200 won.

Battery makers lost ground, with LG Energy Solutions edging down 3.99 percent to 553,000 won and Samsung SDI losing 2.44 percent to 721,000 won. Chemical giant LG Chem declined 3.84 percent to end at 702,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,302.2 won against the greenback, up 10.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114