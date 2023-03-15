 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] Don't call me that

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 15:49       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 15:49

Roughly equivalent to madam or ma’am, "ajumma" is, according to the National Institution of Korean Language, an informal way of saying "ajumeoni," an appellation for middle-aged women.

For the unmarried women, being called an ajumma can be considered an insult because it implies that she no longer looks like an “agassi,” a single, young woman.

Even those who fit the dictionary definition of ajumma -- married with children -- often express their dislike for the term as it can be perceived as disrespectful. Often the term is strongly associated with the stereotype image of a housewife who has lost her femininity and manners and holds no social status.hash

Answer: a)



By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
