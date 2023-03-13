Angry drunk indicted over police station, luxury car rampage

A man in his 50s has been indicted under detention on charges of damaging private and and public property.

According to the Busan prosecutors’ office, the man used a hammer to damage windows and doors at a police outpost in Busan on Feb. 28. The suspect is reported to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time, and cited discord with the local police for his actions.

The suspect, who has a history of causing public disturbance under the influence of alcohol, is also reported to have caused 86 million won ($66,000) worth of damage to a vehicle five days prior to the police outpost incident.

According to the authorities, the man caused severe damage to a Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued at around 160 million won with a hammer. The man is reported to have said that he damaged the vehicle because he felt displeased at the sight of a high-end car.