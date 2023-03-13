 Back To Top
National

Yoon's approval rating falls to 38.9 %: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2023 - 09:22       Updated : Mar 13, 2023 - 09:22
President Yoon Suk Yeol at a ceremony held to congratulate the graduating class of the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol at a ceremony held to congratulate the graduating class of the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to 38.9 percent, dropping below 40 percent for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,508 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week. The figure had stayed in the low 40 percent range for three straight weeks.

Yoon's disapproval rating rose 5.7 percentage points to 58.9 percent in the same period. By age, it jumped the most among younger people, climbing 13 percentage points among respondents in their 20s and 11.3 percentage points for those in their 30s.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

