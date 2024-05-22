[Photo News] Hyundai's startup showcase in Paris

Hyundai Motor Group's startup incubator ZER01NE is participating in the 2024 Viva Technology exhibition at the Paris Expo de Versailles through May 25. ZER01NE's booth, themed "Seamless Post Human City," features a stark monochromatic palette accented by exhibits from startup partners such as Mobinn, an autonomous delivery solutions provider; Biomyc, a creator of sustainable materials from mycelium; and Jedlix, an electricity trading platform. Architecting the exhibit is IVAAIU City, ZER01NE’s team of media creators, who have utilized Boston Dynamics' Spot robot to visualize air pollution and clean-up data in Paris. (Hyundai Motor Group)