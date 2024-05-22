[Photo News] Hyundai's startup showcase in Paris

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
2
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
3
SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes
-
4
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
5
AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
-
6
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
7
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
-
8
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
9
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
-
10
Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
[Photo News] Hyundai's startup showcase in ParisBy Korea Herald
Published : May 22, 2024 - 14:03
Hyundai Motor Group's startup incubator ZER01NE is participating in the 2024 Viva Technology exhibition at the Paris Expo de Versailles through May 25. ZER01NE's booth, themed "Seamless Post Human City," features a stark monochromatic palette accented by exhibits from startup partners such as Mobinn, an autonomous delivery solutions provider; Biomyc, a creator of sustainable materials from mycelium; and Jedlix, an electricity trading platform. Architecting the exhibit is IVAAIU City, ZER01NE’s team of media creators, who have utilized Boston Dynamics' Spot robot to visualize air pollution and clean-up data in Paris. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Russia likely giving military technology aid to NK: US official
-
[Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
-
Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’