Arrest warrant sought for trot singer for DUI, hit-and-run

Police said Wednesday that they had sought an arrest warrant for trot and popera singer Kim Ho-Joong over suspicions of drunk driving and a hit-and-run, a day after he appeared for questioning.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said they applied for arrest warrants at around 11:15 a.m. for Kim on charges of reckless driving resulting in injuries under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and fleeing the scene.

Police have also sought warrants to arrest Lee Gwang-deuk, the head of Kim's management agency and Kim's cousin, and another agency official identified surnamed Jung, on charges of abetting Kim's escape from the scene and destroying evidence, respectively.

The 32-year-old singer is suspected of leaving the scene without taking proper measures after crashing into a taxi stopped in the opposite lane while driving under the influence in Gangnam's Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul, on May 9 at around 11:40 p.m.

Three hours after the crash, the singer's manager allegedly dressed in Kim's clothes and falsely took responsibility for being behind the wheel. Kim was reportedly hiding at a hotel with his other manager.

Kim had denied drunk driving but admitted to the suspicions on Sunday.

Law enforcement plans to look into how much Kim drank and the extent of his alleged involvement in trying to cover up his drunk driving.