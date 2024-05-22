Ballet Festival Korea brings diverse lineup to Seoul Arts Center

The 14th Korea Ballet Festival is set to kick off next week at the Seoul Arts Center, boasting a lineup of 12 works, including one special production, three invited pieces and eight selected through open submissions.

A diverse array of ballet performances ranges from classics like "Don Quixote" and "The Barber of Seville" to reimagined literary works such as "Scent of Chrysanthemums" and "The Desolate House," alongside contemporary productions forecasting war and future society.

The event begins with the Seoul premiere of Universal Ballet's original production "The Ballerina" (May 31-June 1), followed by the special performance "Ballet Layer" (June 6-7) at the CJ Towol Theater.

Legendary ballet dancers Kim Ji-young, Hwang Hye-min, Kim Se-youn and Shin Seung-won will come together to perform a pas de quatre, with the artistic direction of Kim Yong-geol, the first male Asian dancer to join the Paris Opera Ballet in 2000.