NewJeans headlines Korea On Stage festival, no mention of ongoing feud

NewJeans headlines Korea On Stage festival, no mention of ongoing feudBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : May 22, 2024 - 13:55
The popular K-pop girl band NewJeans of Ador, a sublabel under Hybe, kept their silence on the ongoing dispute between their CEO Min Hee-jin and the parent company, at the 2024 Visit Korea Heritage Campaign & Korea On Stage in Seoul on Tuesday.
It was the group’s first appearance on the public stage since the feud erupted last month. Group member Danielle, who hosted the event, also did not mention anything about the controversy throughout the 90-minute event. The youngest member, Hyein, did not perform due to a foot injury.
“We have performed in many places, but it is our first time showcasing our songs at the national heritage site of Gyeongbokgung. It is a great honor,” NewJeans member Haerin said.
NewJeans were the last musicians to perform at the palace show, which invited 12 K-pop artists including Hyorin of Sistar, fromis_9 and musical actors such as Chung Sung-hwa and Kim So-hyun.
The girl group opened their stage with a special music video of “Cool With You” filmed at the national treasure of Geunjeongjeon, an open hall in the middle of Gyeongbokgung, where important state ceremonies were held during the Joseon-era. NewJeans became the first K-pop girl band to perform there.
Meanwhile, Korea On Stage was held as part of the Visit Korea Heritage Campaign hosted by the National Heritage Service and the National Heritage Agency. Prior to the musical performances, the Korea Heritage Service appointed actress Cho Bo-ah as the new brand ambassador. Choi Eung-chon, head of the Cultural Heritage Service, came up on the stage with Cho to bestow a letter of appointment to the actress.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be here today. I will do my best to promote the value and beauty of Korea’s national heritage. Thank you for your love and support,” Cho said during the appointment ceremony held at Gyeongbokgung, Seoul, Tuesday.
