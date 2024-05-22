Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
2
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
3
SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes
-
4
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
5
AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
-
6
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
7
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
-
8
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
9
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
-
10
Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamationBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : May 22, 2024 - 13:55
Belift Lab, a K-pop agency home to a rookie girl band Illit and a sister subsidiary to Ador under Hybe, sued Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for obstruction of business and defamation, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Min has been arguing that Illit had plagiarized NewJean’s style shortly after Illit's debut in March.
It is the first time Belift Lab spoke out regarding the ongoing feud. Hybe had been speaking in place of Belift Lab when addressing Min’s allegations until now.
Belift Lab said in the statement, “We have filed a complaint of obstruction of business and defamation against (Ador) CEO Min Hee-jin, who has been making false claims unilaterally against us (Belift Lab) and our artist.
“We would like to clarify that Min’s allegations of plagiarism against one of our artists, Illit, are untrue. We have submitted evidence to law enforcement to prove it. We will follow the due procedure to determine the truth, even if it takes some time,” Belift Lab continued.
The music label added that Illit members have been subjected to a serious level of abuse, ridicule and personal attacks – regardless of the nature of the dispute, and asked the public to stop condemning them.
On April 3, Min sent an email, on behalf of the parents of the NewJeans members, to Hybe CEO Park Ji-won and Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho expressing her regret over suspicions that Belift Lab’s newly debuted girl group had plagiarized NewJeans’ concept and choreography. The Ador CEO raised the same question again in front of the press in Seoul on April 25.
More from Headlines
-
Russia likely giving military technology aid to NK: US official
-
[Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
-
Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’