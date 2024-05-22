Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation

Belift Lab, a K-pop agency home to a rookie girl band Illit and a sister subsidiary to Ador under Hybe, sued Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for obstruction of business and defamation, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Min has been arguing that Illit had plagiarized NewJean’s style shortly after Illit's debut in March.

It is the first time Belift Lab spoke out regarding the ongoing feud. Hybe had been speaking in place of Belift Lab when addressing Min’s allegations until now.

Belift Lab said in the statement, “We have filed a complaint of obstruction of business and defamation against (Ador) CEO Min Hee-jin, who has been making false claims unilaterally against us (Belift Lab) and our artist.