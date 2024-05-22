Renowned poet Shin Kyung-rim of 'Nongmu' dies

Shin Kyung-rim, a prominent figure in Korean poetry and author of the works "Nongmu" (Farmers' Dance) and "A Poor Love Song," died Wednesday, sources in the literary community said. He was 88.

He passed away at the National Cancer Center in Goyang, in the northwestern suburbs of Seoul, after a battle with cancer.

Considering the high status of the deceased and his works in Korean modern poetry and literary circles, his funeral is planned to be organized by major literary organizations.

Born in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, in 1936, Shin made his formal literary debut as a university student in 1956 with the publication of his poems in the literary journal "Munhak Yesul."

In 1973, he released his first book of poems, titled "Nongmu," which depicts the harsh realities of life for farmers in South Korea.

He went on to publish over 10 more poetry collections, as well as literature reviews, essays and a book of children's poems.

His poem "A Poor Love Song" is still considered a favorite among many readers.

He was celebrated as a "folk lyrical poet" for his ability to convey the sorrows, grievances and enduring struggles of the common people through simple, relatable language.

Shin is the recipient of the inaugural Manhae Prize for Literature (1974) for "Nongmu," the Korean Author's Literature Prize (1981), the Isan Literature Prize (1990) and the Ho-Am Prize in the Arts (2009). (Yonhap)