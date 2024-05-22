[Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings

Two paintings -- "Waikiki" and "Three Women and Child" -- attributed to Park Soo-geun are on display in the exhibition, “Korean Treasures from the Chester and Cameron Chang Collection,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Provided by a reader)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art acknowledged further research was needed on the authenticity of some Korean modern paintings donated by Drs. Chester and Cameron C. Chang, according to the Galleries Association of Korea on Wednesday.

The museum's acknowledgment came in response to a letter that questioned the authenticity of four paintings at the museum’s exhibition “Korean Treasures from the Chester and Cameron Chang Collection” attributed to Korean modern artists Park Soo-geun and Lee Jung-seop.

Park Jin-heung, president of Park Soo Keun Research Center, Youn Bum-mo, former director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and Hwang Dal-sung, president of the Galleries Association of Korea, wrote to LACMA on April 6 concerning “Waikiki” and “Three Women and Child” attributed to Park and “A Bull and a Child” and “Crawling Children” attributed to Lee.

The Galleries Association of Korea received the reply from the museum Tuesday, according to the association.

The exhibition “Korean Treasures from the Chester and Cameron Chang Collection” kicked off on Feb. 25, presenting 35 artworks recently donated by Chester and Cameron C. Chang to the museum.

Youn claimed that he had seen the four paintings in 2022 during his visit to LACMA as the director of MMCA for the joint exhibition “The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art” involving the two museums. He expressed doubt over their authenticity.

“I paid particular attention to paintings attributed to Park and Lee. Anyone who has knowledge of the artists’ work, they will easily notice the paintings are not by the said artists,” Youn told The Korea Herald on May 14.

The paintings “Three Women and Child” and “A Bull and a Child,” attributed to Park and Lee respectively, consist of images assembled from the artists’ frequent subjects, Youn explained.

“That is why the composition of the paintings are awkward,” he said.

“Lee Jung-seop is known for strong individual brush strokes in his bull paintings. His brush stroke is so unique that one may feel the ‘energy’ from it. You can’t get this feeling from forged works,” he added.

In 2021, LACMA announced the acquisition of an initial major gift of 100 works of Asian art from Chester and Cameron C. Chang, which consist of Korean paintings, calligraphy, sculpture, ceramics, lacquerwork, furniture, and other works of art ranging in date from the Three Kingdoms Period (c. 57 BCE– 668 CE) to the 20th century.

“(The exhibition) is a selection of works drawn from the largest gift of Korean art in the museum’s history,” the museum said in the press release. “The bulk of the works in this collection has remained within a single family for a century and has never publicly been on view.”

Chester Chang (Chang Jung Ki) was born in Seoul in 1939 and first moved to the US as a child with his family in 1949, when his father, Chang Chi Whan, was appointed general scretary to the first consul general of Korea in Los Angeles, according to the museum.

The exhibition was curated by Stephen Little, LACMA's head of Chinese, Korean, and South and Southeast Asian Art.